Zaya Wade Pops in Neon Green Pleated Dress for Valentino in New Modeling Photo

Zaya Wade radiates in green for her latest Instagram post. The influencer shared a photo on the social media platform yesterday that showed her posing in a bright look for Valentino.

Wade went with a neon green one-shoulder dress that featured beautiful pleats that created a dimensional appearance across the garment.

Neon green is inspired by the look of glowing neon lights, and the colors in that category are ultra-bright hues not found in the color wheel. Instead, neon colors are vivid versions of primary and secondary colors. Neon in fashion was first popularized in the ‘80s, but reemerged in the 2010s. Popular neon hues also include hot pink, electric orange and highlighter yellow.

She complemented the dress with dainty a metallic bracelet and gold necklaces for a layered finish.

Although the shot didn’t include shoes, it’s safe to say that Wade would opt for her favorite shoe silhouettes like sandals or platforms.

The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade has a trendy and modern clothing aesthetic. For example, she recently donned a baggy black button-up shirt coordinated with loose-fitting jeans while enjoying Easter festivities with her family and boyfriend. She also wore a blue, pink and purple pastel knit cardigan and skirt set paired with chunky white loafers that had a black heel and a height of approximately 2 inches that incorporated white cloud designs. When she graces red carpets, she wears brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

