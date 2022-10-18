Zaya Wade Sparkles in Tory Burch Sweater & Bright Blue Platform Heels on Instagram

Zaya Wade shared her outfit of the day in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday. One of the images included her baby sister Kaavia James, while the others showcased Wade’s style. The social media star wore a Tory Burch top and bottom with sky-high platforms.

The 15-year-old fashionista donned a cropped blue knit long sleeves sweater dotted with sparkling silver fabric. For bottoms, Wade slipped into a long high waisted green skirt made of a glittering ribbed fabric that complimented her mock neck top.

Bringing the blue down to her feet, Wade styled blue platform sandals with thick secure straps, elevated soles, and chunky 3 to 4-inch block heels. The public figure is seemingly a huge fan of platforms, and for good reason. The construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. Depending on the heel height, platforms, no matter the style, can be a great shoe to have in your closet.

The LGBTQ+ advocate often opts for trendy styles with a twist like a slingback and sky-high platform pumps. Much like her footwear choices, Wade also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. She usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status thanks to her continued support of emerging POC brands.

