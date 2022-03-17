Zaya Wade Steps Into Spring in Thong Sandals & Floral Valentino Shorts for ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Premiere

Zaya Wade plays with prints for her latest red carpet look. The influencer posed on the red carpet with her family on Wednesday night at the “Cheaper By the Dozen” premiere in Los Angeles. She attended the event with her stepmother Gabrielle Union, who also stars in the film, along with her 3-year-old sister Kaavia James Union Wade and her father Dwyane Wade.

For the outfit, Wade went with a matching green Valentino short outfit that had an eye-catching floral pattern. The top was boxy and had short sleeves with a slightly oversized feel. Underneath, she threw on a bandeau top that was mostly black decked out in the same pattern. On the lower half, the 14-year-old wore a pair of short shorts that matched.

Zaya Wade in Valentino at the “Cheaper by the Dozen” premiere in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere on March 16th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

As for shoes, Wade popped on a pair of neutral-colored strappy sandals that matched her spring-inspired look. The shoes have a height of approximately three inches and had a thong design that added a modern feel. Also, there was a matching ankle and heel strap that added security.

A closer look at Zaya Wade’s strappy neutral-colored sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Accessories-wise, Wade wore a chunky silver necklace paired with a white Bulgari handbag that refined her outfit nicely.

When it comes to Wade’s sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy clothing that emphasizes color and prints. For example, she recently wore a pink feathered top paired with purple tights and yellow floral pyramid heels for her stylish Instagram post dedicated to International Women’s Day. Also, Wade donned a purple leather Coach jacket paired with a black and white printed outfit and cream-colored loafers from Charles Keith for a chic, intricate ensemble. Other times when she graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

