Zaya Wade Strikes a Pose in a Thom Browne Ensemble and Red, White and Blue Mary Jane Flats

Zaya Wade gives total schoolgirl vibes with her latest look.

The socialite posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed her in a fit suitable for one of fashion’s youngest and newest starlets. Ensemble-wise, Wade slipped into a black, white red and tan gingham matching shirt and skirt set from Thom Browne. The skirt featured pleats that contrasted the plaid pattern with a gray vertical striped pattern.

On top of that, Wade opted for a blue Thom Browne jacket that incorporated a white argyle print and kites embroidered all over. She accessorized with a plaid kite that incorporated a red, white and blue ribbon.

When it comes to footwear, Wade slipped her feet into a pair of red, white and blue Mary Jane flats and white socks that grounded her fun getup.

Zaya has an uber-trendy sartorial aesthetic, and she showcases it by wearing labels such as Gucci, Miu Miu Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Burberry. On Instagram, she posts pictures of her wearing printed separates, flowy dresses and cozy loungewear that all have a specific Zaya flair. When she styles pieces, she has a penchant for mixing and matching patterns. On the footwear front, she puts on boots, glitzy mules, fun sneakers and pumps that all ground her bold attire.

When she graces red carpets, Wade wears creations from labels like Richfresh.

