Zaya Wade Serves Vibrant Y2K Style in Green Bralette With Matching Tennis Skirt

Zaya Wade made a vibrant style statement in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union uploaded a set of carousel-style images, which sees her posing in a clear neutral background with tall trees.

In the photos, Zaya strikes a model-worthy pose in a coordinating two-piece set from Ciao Lucia. The brand was created by Lucy Atkin and is inspired by nostalgia. Zaya’s green ensemble consisted of a Tennis bra and matching Tennis skirt. Zaya simply captioned the shots with a green tennis ball emoji.

Made in Los Angeles, the top of the set is crafted in a stretch jersey featuring a square neckline and curved seaming at the bust. While the pleated skirt includes a wide, elasticized waistband and inner stretch jersey shorts. The skirt is also accented with ivory piping and an embroidered Ciao Lucia logo at the left side hip. To place more emphasis on her look, the social media star opted for minimal accessories and parted her hair in the middle and styled it hair straight.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at Zaya’s footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with platform heels, statement loafers, sculpted sandals, pointed-toe pumps, boots or sneakers.

Zaya constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

