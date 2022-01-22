×
Zaya Wade Plays With Patterns in a Printed Top, Rib-Knit Pants and Green Platform Sandals

Zaya Wade, Gucci Love Parade
Zaya Wade at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood on Nov. 02, 2021.
Zaya Wade shows her flair for mixing and matching with her latest look.

The trendsetter posted a photoset on Instagram today showing her sitting in her dad’s car. For the ensemble, Wade opted for a green, blue, white and brown checkerboard printed sweater vest from Siedrés paired with stretchy rib-knit pants by Simon Miller. The striped texture adds a fun contrast. She accessorized with a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses that up the ante of her vibe.

When it came to the shoes, Wade slipped on a pair of green platform sandals that unified her outfit with a bold pop of color.

Wade has a fashion-forward and fun aesthetic — and she executes her vision in different and unique ways. Throughout her Instagram feed is a series of photos where she’s wearing printed separates, matching sets, intricate denimwear, statement outerwear, flowy dresses and cozy loungewear that all help get her point across. Some of her favorite brands include Gucci, Miu Miu, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Burberry. For footwear, she typically slides on boots, mules, fun sneakers, and pumps. She also has a penchant for platforms that add some height or dimension to her statement-making getups.

When she graces red carpets, Wade wears creations from labels like Richfresh.

Put on a pair of green platform sandals and add a bold pop of color to your attire.

Balenciaga Logo Rubber Slides
To Buy: Balenciaga Logo Rubber Slides, $495

Simon Miller Green Blackout Vegan Platform Sandals
To Buy: Simon Miller Green Blackout Vegan Platform Sandals, $490

Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandals
To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandals, $79

