Zaya Wade Steps Into Spring Pastels in Knit Cardigan & Mini Skirt With Heeled Loafers

By Allie Fasanella
Gabrielle Union's Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Budding fashion influencer Zaya Wade took to Instagram this weekend to show off what she’s wearing.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade and step-daughter of Gabrielle Union posted a photo of herself dressed in a chic knit set that included a pastel colorblock cardigan and a matching mini skirt. The spring-ready embroidered look is from knitwear brand YanYan. Meanwhile, she also wore white platform penny loafer pumps courtesy of Charles & Keith.

Styles of the model’s chalk-white loafers set on a chunky block heel range under $100.

Sartorially, Wade tends to reach for looks that incorporate bold colors and fun prints. For instance, the 14-year-old hit the red carpet with her family at the “Cheaper By the Dozen” premiere earlier this month wearing a minty green floral-printed Valentino ensemble. She paired the outfit with strappy beige sandals. Wade is also known for modeling clothes on her Instagram from LaPointe, Coach, Gucci, Fendi, Ganni and more.

Zaya Wade, 'Cheaper by the Dozen' premiere, strappy sandals, valentino print outfit, March 16 2022
Zaya Wade in Valentino at the “Cheaper by the Dozen” premiere in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Flip through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years. 

Get the platform penny loafer look.

charles and keith platform penny loafers
CREDIT: Charles & Keith

To Buy: Charles & Keith Platform Penny Loafer Pumps, $63; charleskeith.com

Steve Madden Fulfill Platform Penny Loafers
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Fulfill Platform Penny Loafers, $80 (was $100); dsw.com

Free People Zoe Platform Loafers
CREDIT: Free People

To Buy: Free People Zoe Platform Loafers, $168; freeepeople.com

