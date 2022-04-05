Zaya Wade Makes a Vibrant Style Statement in Colorful Ombre Outfit With Metallic Block Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade makes a vibrant statement with her latest look. The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade shared a photoset on Instagram Sunday that showed the influencer wearing a bright outfit.

Wade elected to go bold in a multicolored ombré outfit from Siedrés. The top featured long sleeves and had ruffled, curvy seams and hemlines. The baggy pants matched the whimsical and colorful appearance of her top.

The outfit aligns with Wade’s unique tastes and her affinity for punchy patterns and colors. For example, she wore a “Super Grump” T-shirt from Coach with jeans emblazoned with the brand’s signature double “C” emblem for her own take on the “logomania” trend.

To ground everything, Wade slipped on a pair of silver square-toe sandals on chunky 3-inch heels.

When it comes to her clothing aesthetic, Wade tends to gravitate toward stylish and modern styles. For example, she recently donned a white lacy shirt dress that incorporated floral embroideries throughout coordinated with a Medium Roman Stud Quilted Chain Handbag by Maison Valentino in pink.

Also, she wore a knitted ensemble from the brand YanYan that encompassed a pastel pink, purple and blue cardigan and a miniskirt both adorned with white cloud-like shapes and she completed the look with a pair of white loafers that had a chunky black heel and a height of approximately 2 inches. When she graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

