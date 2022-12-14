Zaya Wade Gives Canadian Tuxedo a Vintage Twist in Two-Toned Boots

Zaya Wade brought out her best poses for the last photoshoot shared on her Instagram page yesterday. The daughter of Dwyane Wade wore a denim-on-denim outfit while posing before a vintage Mercedes with vintage-inspired boots.

Zaya’s outfit was from Rosetta Getty’s resort 2023 collection. The set was made of light wash denim, with two pieces consisting of a crew neck button-up jacket and matching culottes. Both top and bottom featured decorative gold buttons.

Wade jazzed up her outfit with a gold chain necklace and matching dainty rings. As for her hair, the 15-year-old worked a dark brown lob that was curled at the ends and parted in the middle.

On her feet, Wade brought a vintage touch to her outfit, embracing the two-toned shoe trend with her boots. Color-blocked shoes with two contrasting tones became popular in the 1920s. The trend made a comeback to the runways in 2020, with different brands taking on the style.

Zaya’s boots had a cream color in the center and black on the sides. Although they were not fully visible, the shoes likely featured an ankle boot silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

Wade is a new star on the fashion scene. She often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show.

When it comes to footwear, Wade often opts for trendy styles with a twist like a slingback and sky-high platform pumps. Much like her footwear choices, she also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K.

The young fashionista usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu, and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status thanks to her continued support of emerging POC brands.

PHOTOS: See Wade’s stepmom Gabrielle Union’s sharpest street style moments over the years in the gallery.