Zaya Wade Captures Sunshine in Yellow Floral Crop Top & Skirt With Prada Bag

Zaya Wade knows how to make a bright statement.

The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed the influencer in a punchy look that screamed “Springtime.”

Wade went with a black, green and yellow floral-printed matching outfit from Nanushka. The crewneck top had a short-sleeve silhouette and she coordinated with a midi skirt.

As for accessories, Wade carried a yellow Prada Grace Triangle Logo Shoulder Bag that matched her effervescent vibe. The bag is characterized by its calfskin leather and zip-top closure. The bag also had a black shoulder strap and detachable zip pouch.

Although Wade’s shoes weren’t in the shots, it’s safe to say that she went with a pair of kitten heels, boots or platforms, some of her favorite shoe styles, that completed her eye-catching ensemble perfectly.

Wade has a fashion-forward and modern clothing aesthetic that she displays on her Instagram feed. For example, she recently donned a blue, pink and purple pastel knit cardigan and skirt set paired with chunky white loafers that had a black heel and a height of approximately 2 inches that incorporated white cloud designs. Also, she recently wore a colorful ombre outfit from Siedrés paired with silver square-toe metallic sandals for a whimsical outfit. When she graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.