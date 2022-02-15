Zaya Wade Models Valentino With a Pop of Pink for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade has a passion for pink.

The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed her modeling and posing with a new accessory.

For the outfit, Wade donned a black turtleneck tank top with slightly cropped slim jeans. She had her brown tresses in braids for a fun twist. She accessorized with dainty jewelry consisting of a necklace, bracelet and two rings. Besides Wade, the other main star of the shoot was her pink Valentino Garavani Roman Stud The Shoulder Bag. The handbag is made with lambskin Nappa leather and incorporates large gold studs adorning the bag all over. The bag retails for $3,650.

Although Wade chose not to wear a pair of shoes within the posts, it’s safe to say that she would’ve worn either a platform or sleek kitten heels, two of her favorite shoe silhouettes currently, to help round out her ensemble.

The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and the daughter of Dwyane Wade has a fun sartorial sense that she uses to put her own spin on some of the most popular trends of today. For example, we’ve seen her wear a matching marble print Fendi outfit that showcases her penchant for graphic patterns, and we’ve even seen her wear a Gucci monogram suit that displayed her affinity for structured pieces. On her Instagram feed, Wade posts her personal style photos where she wears a mix of brands from Miu Miu, Ph5, Ganni and Heaven by Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

