Zaya Wade Models Parisian-Chic Outfit With Height-Boosting Platform Mules

Celebrity stylist Thomas Christos Kikis shared two photos of Zaya Wade’s chic and glamorous style as they traveled around Paris together to fittings for the young model.

For the first look, the 15-year-old sipped coffee beside her stylist in a trendy pair of chunky platform mules. The outfit was clean and showed off a more mature and elevated side of her style. Pops of color came from her sky blue tailored trousers and soft yellow sweater that rested on her shoulders.

Keeping the outfit on the more minimal side, Wade accessorized with a simple black crossbody bag and a pair of clear frame glasses.

The second outfit from Wade was bold and featured multiple statement pieces. Known for her ‘90s-inspired fashion, she opted for a pair of mid-wash denim with crystals below the knee and a white high neck top. Over the shirt she layered a full length navy trench coat with a stunning blue pattern.

Although the full shoe is not pictured, what appears to be leather coral boots provide contrast from the cool tones and fabrics of the outfit. Tying it all together, Wade accessorized with a pair of tiny black sunglasses that had a unique cat-eye shape.

Wade also debuted a new hairstyle for the fittings: A medium-length bob with a center part, just above the shoulders. Not as short as her pixie cut and not as long as her half-up and half-down ponytail look.

Kikis has styled the entire Wade family, including her father Dwyane Wade and stepmother Gabrielle Union-Wade. He also styled Wade for her recent Tiffany and Co. campaign, which she debuted on Instagram back in September.

The fashion-forward family always looks effortlessly chic and Wade’s personal style always peeks through.