Zaya Wade Delivers a Runway Walk in 6-Inch Block Heels With ’90s-Inspired Miniskirt & Blazer

Zaya Wade is bringing back ’90s stylings. The fashion-forward daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union-Wade recently took to Instagram to deliver her best top model walk while simultaneously showing off a chic outfit that Cher from “Clueless” would have embraced before the 14-year-old style star was even born.

In the short clip, Wade wears an off-white coordinating set featuring a high-waisted miniskirt and front-tie blouse with sightly puffed sleeves. Wade tied a bow on the top tie only while leaving the others to hang loose, giving a peek at a simple white crop top underneath.

Notably, the co-ord was crafted out of a ’90s-inspired popcorn textured fabric, which is quite polarizing in modern fashion. Yet, Wade makes the infamous fabric look adorably modern with her chosen silhouette and styling.

For shoes, Wade kept the ’90s-inspired momentum going with a pair of black chunky patent leather Mary Janes featuring a flared 6-inch block heel. Wade accessorized the look with several stacked silver necklaces, one of which was accented with a hopping bunny charm.

To show off the outfit in her Instagram video, Wade did her best model walk outdoors before cutting the camera to a shot of her posing in front of a pink heart backdrop. Not only is the teen’s model walk fire, but Wade is also endlessly talented at styling herself.

The young fashionista is noted for her trend-forward fashion sense, favoring ’90s-inspired styles, colorful pieces, and experimental silhouettes. At only 14 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

