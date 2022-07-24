Zaya Wade Strikes Fierce Poses Modeling Beyonce’s Highlighter-Yellow Robe & Mule Sneakers From Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade turned to Beyoncé for her latest fashion-forward outfit, wearing a highlighter-yellow look and pointed-toe mule sneakers from the pop star’s recently released Ivy Park collection in a new Instagram video shared yesterday.

In a video set to Beyoncé’s song “Break My Soul,” Zaya, her step-mother Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Zaya’s half-sister Kaavia, modeled new pieces from the Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia collection. Zaya, in particular, models a printed highlighter-yellow printed satin robe and a matching sunhat with a statement chain detailing. She topped off her look with Ivytopia slip-on mule sneakers with white textile detail over a clay-colored body.

The other-worldly Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia collection, which launched on July 21 and 22 online and in select retail stores, is ripe with futuristic inspiration and striking colors, including solar yellow and shock cyan. Along with eye-catching athletic pieces and leisure-wear, the collection’s statement footwear styles include a reimagined version of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker, a new iteration of the Savage sneaker and an Ultra Boost silhouette with vibrant highlighter yellow details.

Zaya Wade is noted for her trend-forward fashion sense, favoring ’90s-inspired styles, colorful pieces, sky-high heels, and experimental silhouettes — which the Ivytopia collection certainly has. At only 15 years old, the daughter of NBA icon Dwyane Wade is noted for being the definition of a Gen Z fashionista.

While the teen often steps out in Chanel, she also favors luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Wade often intertwines pieces from Black-owned brands into her closet, using her platform to showcase the talents of designers of color.

PHOTOS: Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style Over the Years