Zaya Wade Gives the Micro Mini Skirt Trend an Elevated Twist With Chic Blazer & Epic Posing

Zaya Wade proves her fashion mastery with an elevated touch on the micro miniskirt trend.

The social media star took to Instagram today and modeled a studious look with a black pleather miniskirt and cropped jacket. The daughter of Dwyane Wade embraced the micro miniskirt trend that swept spring 2022 runways and have been embraced by social media stars. The pleather skirt is shiny, providing some much-needed texture to an otherwise matte look.

She complemented it with a chic cropped gray blazer. The length of the jacket is interesting on its own with the hems remaining crisp and clean. It’s a fresh look on the basketball player’s daughter, made all the better with her confidence and fabulous posing.

Wade accessorized with some dainty gold jewelry around her neck and on her wrist. Wade had her hair parted down the middle, framing her face, complete with dark braids that transitioned into light brown curls at the ends. And she was thrilled with the style, captioning the photo, “the hair was giving.”

While we can’t see the shoes, it would be no surprise if she selected a pair of black loafers or lace-up shoes for a streamlined look. The silhouette has been her go-to style for many of her Instagram photos.

Wade’s stepmother is Gabrielle Union, so her style savvy is no doubt inspired by the actress. Wade has garnered a fanbase thanks to her impressive fashion and presence online. Her style is girly and edgy, playing with different silhouettes and patterns while managing to give a fresh perspective on our Gen Z wardrobes. At only 14 years old, the young star has become fashion inspo for everyone.

