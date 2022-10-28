Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva

Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set 😂😜.”

Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match.

Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches. The footwear is a sleek alternative to sneakers or pumps and elongates Wade’s silhouette significantly, all the while elevating her outfit.

The footwear featured thick straps that crossed over the tops of Wade’s feet, securing them in place. The stand-out set provided the model with a complementary yet neutral base for her statement-making ensemble. Wade wore the shoes with sparkling see-through gold socks that traveled up her ankles.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

The LGBTQ+ advocate often opts for trendy styles with a twist like a slingback and sky-high platform pumps. Much like her footwear choices, Wade also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. She usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status thanks to her continued support of emerging POC brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Zaya Wade’s step-mother Gabrielle Union’s best street style over the years.