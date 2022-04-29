Zaya Wade Teases Modeling Photo in ’90s-Inspired Sweater From Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Zaya Wade teases a new project in a chic way. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram that showed the new fashion darling posing in a cozy look. The post is a picture of her behind-the-scenes for a project that she’s working on with Heaven by Marc Jacobs brand.

For the outfit, Wade wore a multicolored striped knit sweater that had light distressing and extra-long sleeves for a modern finish. She wore her curly tresses in an afro for her own unique touch.

Although Wade’s shoes weren’t in the shots, it’s safe to say that she went with a pair of kitten heels, boots or platforms, some of her favorite shoe styles, that completed her eye-catching ensemble perfectly.

The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade has a trendy and modern clothing aesthetic. For example, she recently donned a baggy black button-up shirt coordinated with loose-fitting jeans while enjoying Easter festivities with her family and boyfriend. She also wore a multicolored ombré outfit from Siedrés teamed with silver square-toe sandals for a fun Instagram post. Finally, she wore a black, green and yellow floral-printed matching outfit from Nanushka with a yellow Prada Grace Triangle Logo Shoulder Bag while posing in a bright look.

On her Instagram feed, she tends to wear garments from brands like Thom Browne, Valentino, Prada, Lapointe and By Far. When she graces red carpets, she wears brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

