Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints.

The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a matching Gucci outfit featuring a brown Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly matched her vibe. The bag is $3,200 and is available for purchase at Gucci.com.

Although Wade didn’t show the look with a pair of shoes, it’s safe to say that she would’ve slipped her feet into a pair of her favorite footwear silhouettes, including platforms and kitten heels.

The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and the daughter of Dwyane Wade has a sharp fashion sense that’s both trendy and young. For example, we’ve seen her don head-to-toe Thom Browne getup that show her affinity for mixing and matching patterns, and we’ve also seen her display her eye for design in a printed sweater vest and rib-knit pants. On her Instagram feed, Wade posts her personal style photos where she wears a mix of brands from Fendi, Miu Miu, Ph5, Ganni and Heavy by Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

