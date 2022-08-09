Zaya Wade & Gabrielle Union Share Twinning Fashion-Forward Moment In Matching Floral Outfits & Invisible Heels

Gabrielle Union is a bonafide fashion icon and her step-daughter Zaya Wade is following in her steps.

In a new reel uploaded on Wade’s Instagram account on Tuesday, the stylish mother-daughter duo took a fashion-forward approach to a cute twinning moment. In the quick clip, Union sports a yellow outfit that is decorated with a vibrant floral print. She paired the ensemble with a silver choker necklace and styled her hair straight with tapered bangs.

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress puts her head up against the wall to listen to a banging noise that plays in the background. That’s where the matching moment kicks in. The camera cuts to a shot of Wade banging her fist against the wall while wearing the same ensemble.

“Coming for your outfit @gabunion,” Wade wrote under the video.

Wade kept her accessories minimal, but amped up the look with sparkling eyeshadow and sharp white winged eyeliner. This isn’t Union and Wade’s first mother-daughter fashion moment; the duo often coordinates at any opportunity, from wearing sharp suiting to filming viral videos in Prada outfits together.

Union and Wade’s footwear was visible in the recording, but Union tends to go bold when it comes to shoes. The “Breaking In” star favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals, strappy sandals and tall boots.

Wade has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from platform heels to statement loafers and sculpted sandals. She is a fashion girl for the new generation, as she constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

