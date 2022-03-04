Zaya Wade Poses in Crystal-Embellished Tee, Floral Skirt and Dr. Martens Lace-Ups on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade poses in a look that’s giving ‘90s vibes, in her latest post on Instagram. The influencer shared a photoset Thursday that showed the teenager donning a glitzy ensemble suitable for her fashion-forward social media feed.

When it comes to the outfit, Wade wore a black long-sleeve top from the brand The Vampire’s Wife, featuring the label’s logo written out with crystals. On the lower half, she went with a pink-and-white floral printed miniskirt that featured gathering and a pleated hemline. The styling is very reminiscent of the ’90s due to the combo of a grunge-style top paired with a flouncy, colorful skirt that offers a fun contrast when juxtaposed together.

To ground everything, Wade went with a pair of Dr. Martens lace-up oxford shoes made with patent leather that shined in the sunlight and definitely tied up her vintage-inspired attire. The shoes incorporated the brand’s classic lug soles and Goodyear welting (identifiable by that signature yellow thread). The shoes retail for $110.

The Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Leather Oxford Shoes CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Wade elected to keep the accessories simple, wearing a dainty bracelet and a couple of rings.

When it comes to Wade’s sartorial tastes, the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade tends to wear trendy and modern garments that emphasize youthfulness. For example, she recently gave her twist on logomania, wearing a “Super Grump” T-shirt and Coach double “C” emblazoned jeans in a stylish Instagram post. She also wore a black tank top paired with sleek jeans while modeling a pink Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Shoulder Bag.

When she appears for a live event, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

