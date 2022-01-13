Zaya Wade Strikes a Fierce Pose Modeling Fendi Marble Pant Set & Square-Toe Boots

Zaya Wade gives a lesson in matching patterns with her latest look.

The social influencer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed the fashion it-girl in an eye-catching getup. For the ensemble, Wade slipped into a matching multicolored marble printed Fendi pant set that featured small pleats. The suit fits loosely and the pants have a flowy demeanor that feels trendy and stylish. She accessorized with a colorful beaded necklace.

Shoe-wise, Wade opted for a pair of cream-colored square-toed boots that added a perfect amount of color contrast while also refining her attire.

Zaya has become one of the fashion industry’s youngest and newest darlings. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing colorful separates, intricate dresses, distinct tailoring and fluffy loungewear that all feels fresh and modern. When it comes to shoes, she usually pops her feet into a pair of chunky boots, easy mules, effective sneakers, kitten-heel pumps and streamlined flats that provide that extra Zaya flair. She also gravitates towards and models off on her feed, popular labels and brands like Gucci, Miu Miu Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Burberry.

One of her biggest standout sartorial moments as of late was when she attended the Gucci Love Parade with her dad, Dwyane Wade, and her step-mom, Gabrielle Union, while wearing a pink effervescent suit and pearlescent mules from the luxury Italian fashion house. Other times, when she makes an appearance on red carpets, Wade wears bright, colorful creations from labels like Richfresh.

