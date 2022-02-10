Zaya Wade Delivers a Supermodel-Worthy Strut Wearing Colorful Fendi Marble Prints

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to fashion, Zaya Wade is a force to be reckoned with. The 14-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter to actress Gabrielle Union is slowly securing her spot as a rising style star.

Her latest Instagram upload proves that theory as she showcased a new chic and fashion-forward look. In true model form, Wade showed off her Fendi threads while strutting through a hallway as tunes from Kaytranada and H.E.R. plays in the background.

“Places to be,” she captioned the new reel.

In the video, the budding fashionista donned a Blue Mohair Sweater from Fendi. The oversized sweater features blue marble motif print allover as well as low-cut set-in sleeves, a round neck and cashmere lining for greater comfort on the skin. The sweater retails for $2,290. Wade paired her pullover with matching palazzo pants. The Blue Mohair Pants include front pleats and a concealed zipper closure. The wide-leg pants retail for $2,950.

The style maven added a pop of color to her earth tone set with Fendi’s Peekaboo Iseeu Medium red marble fabric handbag. The top handle bag is made of smooth textured fabric and red marble motif. Decorated with the iconic twist lock, the purse features a suede lining visible from the outside, two compartments separated by a stiff partition, a removable and customizable internal suede pocket and gold-finish metalware. It can be carried by hand or on the shoulder thanks to the handle and the adjustable, detachable shoulder strap.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video and length of her pants made it hard to get a glimpse at her footwear choice. But it would be no surprise if she tied her look together with platform pumps, kitten heels or sleek ankle boots.

Wade has a sharp fashion sense that’s trendy and fresh. The influencer is the ultimate material girl as she usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look confirms her keen eye for mixing prints and making statements.

See styles from Fendi’s spring 2022 couture collection.