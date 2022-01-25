Zaya Wade Is Floating in Fierce Fendi Logo-Shaped Heels and Schoolgirl-Inspired Miniskirt and Top Uniform

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade models her dream “school outfit,” and it’s colorful.

The influencer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a trendy ensemble while declaring that she wishes the look was her academic uniform.

Wade opted for a purple and yellow top and skirt from Ph5, which incorporated a “falling” pattern that had the brand’s initials scattered about the top. It also had a big yet structured collar that framed Wade’s neck. She accessorized the preppy moment with layered necklaces. The outfit aligns with styles Wade has been wearing recently, which include a lot of printed and patterned matching sets.

She grounded things in a pair of cream-colored Fendi boots that have the brand’s signature “F” logo-shaped heel in metallic gold, creating the illusion of a floating sole. She has donned the boots previously in a variety of ways. The boots are available for $1,850 at Bergdorfgoodman.com.

The Fendi Lambskin Metallic F-Heel Ankle Booties. CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Wade has a penchant for frilly dresses that show off her knack for embroidery and fit. Recently, she wore a Fendi multicolored marble-printed top and pants paired with the same boots she shared today and accessorized with a Fendi bag. Wade is big on mixing patterns and creating a new look while also sliding her feet into popular shoes. It’s no surprise that Wade has honed her style savvy. As the daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, she doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.

