Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi.

The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day.

Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream slingback pumps with levitating geometric gold heels. The slingback keeps the shoe in place while the prominent pointed toes offer elongate, making each step a dramatic one. A classic shoe style and a closet staple for many, pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

When it comes to fashion, Wade has a sartorial taste that prompts her to wear trendy and modern garments that place emphasis on youth. She is the ultimate material girl as she usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status as she continues to support emerging POC brands.

Putting her fashion prowess to the test, Wade twinned with her mother Gabrielle Union in a yellow outfit that was decorated with a vibrant psychedelic floral print at the beginning of Aug. The social media personality paired the vibrant ensemble with a silver choker necklace, matching her makeup, and styled her hair straight with tapered bangs.

PHOTOS: See Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 Couture show.