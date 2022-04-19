Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the best weekend, spending quality time with my family and s/o for Easter. I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter today and a wonderful Passover this week!! I love you guys.”

Zaya Wade in Valentino at the “Cheaper by the Dozen” premiere in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

In other family photos shared, her stepmother Gabrielle Union wore a blue dress with matching strappy sandals. Zaya’s little sister Kaavia had on a pink dress with silver sandals.

While the social media influencer is only 14 years old, she’s already a burgeoning fashionista with over 500,000 Instagram followers. It’s not so surprising, really, as her former NBA baller dad and stepmom Gabrielle Union always bring their fashion A-game when they step out. Just last month, the trio, as well as Zaya’s little sister, Kaavia, attended the premiere of Union’s new movie “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

For the red carpet, Zaya donned a printed Valentino look complete with strappy light brown sandals. Moreover, last November, the teen made an appearance at the Gucci Love Parade show with her dad and stepmom. On that occasion, she wore a light pink Gucci suit with ivory horsebit loafers featuring a chunky block heel.