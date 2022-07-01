Zaya Wade Strikes a Pose In Floral Top & Mini Dress Until Dwyane Wade’s Unexpected Photobomb

Zaya Wade put her fashion credentials to work in her latest Instagram post on Thursday until she was eventually interrupted by a familiar face — her father and NBA star, Dwyane Wade. The hilarious and meme-worthy moment shows Zaya serving face in front of a green background. The camera later pans to a corner where Dwyane is peaking in to watch her work.

“dad. we said it was a closet,” the 15-year-old wrote under the upload.

Zaya struck a pose in a long-sleeve multi-colored floral print top, which she paired with a glittering silver mini dress. To add more jazz to the ensemble, she coordinated with blue eyeshadow and a glossy pout. To further elevate the moment, the influencer accessorized with Valentino’s Locò Embroidered Shoulder Bag. The purse is embroidered with leather trim, “V” logo with signature elements and covered in Swarovski crystals. The statement piece also features a shoulder strap with a removable sliding chain and detachable handle.

The budding fashionista has a fun sartorial sense that she uses to put her own spin on some of the most popular trends of today. Zaya’s wardrobe includes ’90s-inspired styles, colorful pieces, and experimental silhouettes. She is the ultimate material girl as she usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

