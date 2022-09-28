Zaya Wade Models Floral Off-The-Shoulder Bubble Dress & Gets Her Father Dwayne Wade’s Approval

Zaya Wade posted a Reel to her Instagram yesterday, sharing a dreamy doll-like look that channeled all of the romance of the Renaissance, thanks to blooming florals and a flouncy silhouette. Zaya’s father, Dwayne Wade, commented on the video, supporting his daughter with three heart-eye Emojis.

The dress Zaya wore consisted of long oversized sleeves that sat off the shoulder while the body of the dress was wide a puffy, made of a voluminous fabric that engulfed the social media star’s form. The virtually shapeless gown was gathered at the hem, tucked under to create a skirt with an impressive amount of mass.

The garment was spotted with budding florals and botanicals in rosy tones from deep muted reds to speckles of blue here and there. The picturesque print, partnered with the silhouette of the gown evokes an old-world vibe. It’s clear to see the Renaissance inspiration for the outfit from Wades quaffed and curled long brown locks, to the wash of emerald green on her lids. The dress was played with in order to recall styles of dress from the past in order to make them more modern in a way that honors the artwork that is the lively leafy pattern.

Related Halle Bailey Gets Sporty in White Sneakers & Gray Athleisure Look on Instagram Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Cozy in Red Coat, Beanie & Purple Uggs to Celebrate Her Birthday Mindy Kaling Accepts Award in Blue Blouse, Skirt and Matching Pumps

While Zaya shoes weren’t visible in the video, the LGBTQ+ advocate often opts for trendy styles with a twist like flirty slingback and sky-high platform pumps that put her fashion prowess to the test. Much like her gravitation towards footwear, Zaya has a sartorial taste that prompts her to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. She is the ultimate material girl and a regular shoe fanatic, the star usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status thanks to her continued support of emerging POC brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Zaya Wade’s step-mother Gabrielle Union’s best street style over the years.