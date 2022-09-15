Zaya Wade Brings Back the ’90s In a Distressed Denim Set and 6-Inch Heel Sandals

Zaya Wade channeled the 90s in a denim on denim outfit and sky-high platforms on her Instagram yesterday. The video saw Wade standing in a garage, modeling her wears.

Wade wore a raw denim halter tie top which she paired with a white cut-off distressed tank top. On bottom, the social media star donned a micro mini pleated denim skirt held together with silver safety pins coupled with a frayed hem that moved breezily with the Fendi lover. Speaking of the highly-coveted Italian brand, Wade slung a tan monogrammed Baguette with a chunky chain strap over her shoulder, keeping it classy. The model accessorized with stacked silver chains and simple silver rings to match.

Stepping into the 2000s, Wade wore black platform sandal heels, adding height and length to her silhouette. The chunky shoe is surely eye-catching, offering the ensemble an insane boost with intense geometric heels to boot.

Zaya Wade in Valentino at the “Cheaper by the Dozen” premiere in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Wade’s shoe style ranges from platform heels to statement loafers and sculpted sandals. She is a fashion girl for the new generation, as she constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Wade is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

PHOTOS: See how other stars styled platform sandal heels at the 2021 Met Gala.