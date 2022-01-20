Zaya Wade Gives a Lesson in Denim-on-Denim in Acid-Wash Jacket & Trousers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade proves that denim will always be in style.

The socialite, whose father is NBA star Dwyane Wade and stepmother is Gabrielle Union, posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a dazzling, coordinated outfit. For the ensemble, Wade opted for a complete acid-wash denim getup from Ganni that featured a cropped jacket with an oversized lapel and three jumbo buttons that gave the piece a uniform appearance. The pants had flared legs for a modern yet vintage feel. She accessorized with a dainty silver ring.

Although Zaya’s shoes got covered up in the photos, it’s safe to say that the fashion darling wore a pair of pumps or flats for a streamlined moment.

Wade has an uber-trendy sartorial aesthetic, and she showcases it by wearing labels such as Gucci, Ganni, Miu Miu and Heaven by Marc Jacob. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing printed separates, flowy dresses, matching sets, slouchy sweaters, structured denim and cozy loungewear that all express her keen eye for fit and design. On the footwear front, she puts on boots, glitzy mules, fun sneakers and pumps. When it comes to the styling of her looks, Wade has a penchant for mixing and matching patterns, textures and colors for effervescent ensembles that feel youthful and exciting.

When she graces red carpets, Wade wears creations from labels like Richfresh.

