Zaya Wade Gives a Lesson in Color Blocking While Wearing a Gucci Outfit for Teen Vogue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade continues to show that she’s a fashion “it” girl. The influencer’s latest look was shared on Instagram Tuesday and showed her modeling in a color-blocked ensemble from Gucci for Teen Vogue.

For the outfit, Wade wore a green cropped blazer that had an oversized and dramatic lapel paired with shiny gold buttons. Underneath, she opted for a purple flowy pussy bow blouse that added a stark contrast to her vibrant outerwear. On the lower half, she popped on a pair of pink shorts that were pleated on each leg and came to right about the top of her legs.

Her brown tresses were in braids, and she had on a glittery bracelet for a touch of sparkle.

Although there were no shoes in the shot, it’s safe to say that Wade would’ve chosen a pair of platforms, sneakers or strappy kitten heels that align with her tastes and finish off her attire effortlessly.

When it comes down to Wade’s sartorial tastes, the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade tends to wear fashion-forward and modern garments that have a young and fun element. Recently, we’ve seen Wade take a stab at the “logomania” trend in a “Super Grump” t-shirt from Coach and double “C” emblazoned jeans. She also modeled a pink Valentino bag on Instagram recently for Valentine’s Day. Zaya tends to fancy creations from labels like Valentino, Miu Miu, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Burberry.

When she appears for a live event, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.