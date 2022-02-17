×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zaya Wade Gives ‘Super Grump’ Vibes in Coach Shirt and Logomania Jeans

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
SPL5272340_003-head
Coach Fall 2022 Collection
Coach Fall 2022 Collection
Coach Fall 2022 Collection
Coach Fall 2022 Collection
View Gallery 43 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her in a fun outfit that came with a fun message.

Wade wore a head-to-toe look consisting of pieces from Coach. On the top half, Wade wore an oversized black T-shirt that had “super grump” etched across the front. On the lower half, Wade wore a pair of taper-leg jeans that were emblazoned with Coach’s signature logo all over. For accessories, she wore a series of dainty jewelry pieces that brought a youthful, fresh feel.

Although Wade didn’t choose to wear shoes in these photos, it’s safe to say that if she had, she would’ve chosen height-defying platforms, sleek kitten heels, easy boots or chunky sneakers that she has shown a great liking to lately.

When it comes down to Wade’s sartorial tastes, the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade tends to wear fashion-forward and modern garments that have a young and fun element. For example, we’ve seen Wade wear purple trousers with ankle-wrap heels for a colorful look that showed off her affinity for tailored and punchy items. And we’ve even seen her wear a printed sweater vest, rib-knit pants and chunky green platforms that displayed Wade’s ability to pull off eye-catching prints. She also fancies creations from labels like Valentino, Miu Miu, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Burberry.

When she appears for a live event, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

See styles from Coach’s fall 2022 collection.

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad