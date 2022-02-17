Zaya Wade Gives ‘Super Grump’ Vibes in Coach Shirt and Logomania Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her in a fun outfit that came with a fun message.

Wade wore a head-to-toe look consisting of pieces from Coach. On the top half, Wade wore an oversized black T-shirt that had “super grump” etched across the front. On the lower half, Wade wore a pair of taper-leg jeans that were emblazoned with Coach’s signature logo all over. For accessories, she wore a series of dainty jewelry pieces that brought a youthful, fresh feel.

Although Wade didn’t choose to wear shoes in these photos, it’s safe to say that if she had, she would’ve chosen height-defying platforms, sleek kitten heels, easy boots or chunky sneakers that she has shown a great liking to lately.

When it comes down to Wade’s sartorial tastes, the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade tends to wear fashion-forward and modern garments that have a young and fun element. For example, we’ve seen Wade wear purple trousers with ankle-wrap heels for a colorful look that showed off her affinity for tailored and punchy items. And we’ve even seen her wear a printed sweater vest, rib-knit pants and chunky green platforms that displayed Wade’s ability to pull off eye-catching prints. She also fancies creations from labels like Valentino, Miu Miu, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Burberry.

When she appears for a live event, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

See styles from Coach’s fall 2022 collection.