Zaya Wade Masterfully Mixes Patterns and Colors in Sharp-Shoulder Coach Coat With Creamy Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade shows her affinity for patterns and colors with her latest social media post on Instagram. The influencer shared a photo on the social media platform Sunday that showed her modeling an eye-catching look suitable for the up-and-coming fashion “it” girl.

For the outfit, Wade went with a structured short-sleeve purple leather coat from Coach that featured shiny gold buttons and had dramatic shoulders. Under it, she went with a black, white and tan top and pants from Stine Goya that had a checked plaid pattern. The top was slim-fit, while the pants were tailored but were loose-fitting.

Wade elected to keep her accessories simple in a dainty choker necklace paired with a couple of silver rings.

To finish off everything, Wade popped on a pair of cream-colored loafers from Charles Keith that had a strap across the foot for a stylish touch.

When it comes to Wade’s clothing tastes, she tends to sport stylish and fashion-forward pieces. In relation to this outfit, she’s a fan of Coach and recently wore a “super grump” T-shirt paired with double “C”-embellished jeans for a fun, bold twist on the logomania trend. She also wore a crystal-embellished long-sleeve T-shirt paired with a pink floral printed skirt and Dr. Martens lace-up shoes for a modern twist on ‘90s grunge.

When she appears for a live event, she wears creations from brands like Gucci and Richfresh.

See celebrities who love wearing loafers.

Put on a pair of cream-colored loafers for a sophisticated look.

CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Suede Flat Penny Loafers, $845.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lawrence Bone Leather Loafers, $100.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Goldie Loafer, $475.