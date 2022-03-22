Zaya Wade Transforms a Graphic T-Shirt Into a Business-Chic Moment With Pinstripe Pants & Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade just proved that a graphic T-shirt could be business-casual. On Monday, the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union uploaded a new image of herself on Instagram posing in ultra-chic threads.

In the new shots, the influencer stands in front of a bold purple background where she poses in a white graphic T-shirt that reads, “I survived a ride on a subway in New York City.” Wade teamed her short-sleeve top with black pinstripe pants. The bottoms featured a zip fly closure, side slit pockets, white chalk stripe pattern and a straight leg.

Wade accessorized with layered beaded necklaces, clear frames from Morgenthal Frederics and a Mini Kendrick Wicker Box Bag by Brandon Blackwood. To really let her outfit do all of the talking, she pulled her signature knotless braids back into a low ponytail.

The 14-year-old style maven tied her look together with Hereu’s Floreta Sport Women’s T-bar Sandal in the color off-white. The round-toe sandal is crafted in veg-tanned tumbled calf leather and handmade in Spain. The shoe includes a blown-rubber ultralight outsole and an adjustable buckle fastening. The slip-on silhouette is also available in brown and dark brown and retails for $351.

A closer look at the Hereu Floreta Sport Women’s T-bar Sandal. CREDIT: Hereu

When it comes to fashion, Wade has a sartorial taste that prompts her to wear trendy and modern garments that place emphasis on youth. She is the ultimate material girl as she usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status as she continues to support emerging POC brands.

