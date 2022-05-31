Zaya Wade Chicly Celebrates 15th Birthday at Camp-Themed Party With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade turned their backyard into “Camp Zaya” in honor of their daughter Zaya Wade’s 15th birthday. Union took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek at the festivities.

“Happy 15th Birthday @zayawade. We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives #CampZaya,” the actress wrote under the upload.

The video starts off by showing the layout of “Camp Zaya,” which includes two large teepees, a tent, string lights and several chairs positioned around a fire pit. Viewers then get to see the model being serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by her older brother, Zaire Wade before she blows out the candles on her birthday cake.

In true fashion form, Zaya initially wore a two-piece set that was adorned with green, yellow and taupe stripes. The outfit consisted of a cropped short sleeve top with matching pants. On her feet was a pair of brown mini Ugg boots.

In another part of the video, Zaya playfully tries to get away from Zaire and Dwyane as they try to throw her into the pool. She continued with a cozy vibe to celebrate by changing into an oversized charcoal hoodie with gray sweatpants and black socks.

When it comes to style, the budding fashionista has a fun sartorial sense that she uses to put her own spin on some of the most popular trends of today. Zaya’s wardrobe includes ’90s-inspired styles, colorful pieces, and experimental silhouettes. She is the ultimate material girl as she usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands.

