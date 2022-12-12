Zaya Wade Pops in Red Tory Burch Ballet Flats & Ribbed Cardigan Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade is back modeling. This time, the daughter of Dwyane Wade posed in a head-to-toe Tory Burch outfit.

The 15-year-old model dressed up in a gray ribbed cardigan dress, that was cut at the midi-length. The textured dress had white buttons down the middle for a minimalist touch.

Celebrity hairstylist Miles Jeffries styled her hair down the middle for a classic straight look. Makeup artist Dana Delaney kept it pretty and simple with a muted makeup look finishing with a glossy lip.

Her footwear was also Tory Burch, with her choice of the Runway Ballet flat designed with napa leather and calf leather lining.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Tory Burch suggests you wear these flats to balance the season’s voluminous dresses, skirts, and tailoring. The inherently young shoe style is definitely one to watch in the coming months as some celebs choose to pair them with stockings or tights.

Runway Ballet Flats CREDIT: Tory Burch

Wade’s style can be described as fresh and inspiring reminiscent of Yara Shahidi and Zendaya. She’s unafraid to step out in platform sandals, knee-high boots, or pointed-toe pumps. She often taps into the Tory Burch brand for fashion. The LGBTQ+ advocate coupled a dark gray suit by Tory Burch with black leather boots in another Instagram carousel post.

PHOTOS: 8 Comfortable Ballet Flats