Zara Tindall Wears Pleated Black Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall with Husband Mike Tindall

By Renan Botelho
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Septe. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, were part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall during the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall walk as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Septe. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The equestrian athlete arrived in a black midi dress with a turned-over collar and pleated skirt. The ensemble had a belt around her waist with a golden buckle. Zara accessorized with a statement hat and crystal-covered earrings.

Zara’s hat was a symbol of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s still expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators until this day.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew,  Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today

