Zara Tindall Wears Pleated Black Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall with Husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, were part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall during the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall walk as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Septe. 14, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The equestrian athlete arrived in a black midi dress with a turned-over collar and pleated skirt. The ensemble had a belt around her waist with a golden buckle. Zara accessorized with a statement hat and crystal-covered earrings.

Zara’s hat was a symbol of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s still expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators until this day.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

