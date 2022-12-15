Zahara Jolie-Pitt Visits Capitol Hill in Preppy Style to Advocate for Justice for All Act With Mom Angelina Jolie

Zahara Jolie-Pitt visited Capitol Hill in Washington this week. Accompanied by her mother, actress Angelina Jolie, the Spelman College student met lawmakers to advocate for the passage of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022 — the legislation aims to protect crime victims by giving them access to criminal reports and evidence.

For the occasion, Zahara wore a structured red and blue tweed jacket, as seen on Jolie’s latest Instagram post. Underneath the elegant and preppy outerwear, Zahara styled a black a-line dress. The garment featured an accordion pleat.

Jolie’s look was comprised of a black dress, which she covered up with a black trench coat, keeping it neutral. She sported dazzling diamond studs and wore her long brown hair in a full-proof style straightened and parted down the middle. The actress completed her look with black leather booties.

Unfortunately, Zahara’s footwear choice wasn’t visible in the picture.

A portion of the caption on Jolie’s post read, “I’m in DC this week supporting and working with the many people affected by and fighting for these issues as we jointly urge Congress to pass essential protections for abuse survivors and children in the end-of-year bill package.” The call for action was followed by multiple numbered asks from the philanthropic star.

