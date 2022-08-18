Yara Shahidi & Brother Sayeed Shahidi Serve Sleek Sibling Style In Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers & Nike Air Force 1s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Yara Shahidi turned her New York City visit into a family affair. The “Grown-ish” actress has been showcasing her chic summer wardrobe while hitting the streets of the Big Apple with her mother Keri Shahidi.

On Wednesday, Yara enjoyed a day out with her 19-year-old brother Sayeed Shahidi. Yara’s youngest brother Eshan Shahidi did not join the outing. The siblings made sleek style statements with iconic footwear styles.

Yara Shahidi out with her brother Sayeed Shahidi in New York City on August 17, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Yara Shahidi and her brother Sayeed Shahidi out in New York City on August 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com

Yara was spotted out in a simple short-sleeve black T-shirt. She teamed the staple separate with olive green jogger pants that featured a tropical print throughout and cuffs on the hem. The “Black-ish” alum styled her signature curly tresses in a low bun and accessorized with a Christian Dior shoulder bag, dainty gold earrings and a necklace.

When it came down to the shoes, Yara slipped into Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Currently retailing for $70 on Zappos.com, the silhouette is a modern updated take on the tennis classic, all in an effort to end plastic waste.

Yara’s brother Sayeed sported a green and white striped T-shirt with distressed grey jeans. He accessorized with a brown hat and black crossbody bag. Sayeed completed his look with a pair of Nike Air Force 1’s. The classic shoe style features an all-white leather upper with a perforated toebox and Swoosh overlays. The sneakers also include a white sole and Nike heel embroidery.

Yara Shahidi and her brother Sayeed Shahidi out and about in New York City on August 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” actress has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas.

