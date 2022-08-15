Yara Shahidi Straps Into Chunky Velcro Sandals & Yellow Lettuce Top With Mother Keri Shahidi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Yara Shahidi put her signature eclectic twist on casual summer staples while out in New York City with her mother Keri Shahidi on Sunday. The “Grown-ish” actress looked cool and clad for the mother-daughter outing.

Yara hit the streets of the Big Apple in a sunny yellow turtleneck top. The sleeveless piece was complete with a lettuce trim throughout. She paired the garment with denim shorts that had subtle distressed details on the hem.

Yara Shahidi out in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The “Black-ish” star carried her must-haves in a Christian Dior shoulder bag. Yara parted her curly tresses in the middle and kept two black hair ties on her wrist. To stay cool under the warm temperatures she opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Completing Yara’s look was a pair of black leather black double-strap sandals. The shoe style featured two thick velcro straps across and was set on a chunky outsole. Velcro sandals like Yara’s are now a high fashion trend. Styling these sporty sandals range far and wide. Clean lines highlight the minimal aesthetic of this silhouette, making them a practical shoe choice for any activity.

Yara’s mother Keri Shahidi went casual for the stroll sporting a white short-sleeve T-shirt with baggy charcoal jeans. She added clear frames, gold hoop earrings and a brown bag that she kept strapped on her shoulder. Keri rounded out her look with sneakers.

(L-R) Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi take a stroll in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” star has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas.

