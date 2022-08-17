Yara Shahidi Perfectly Pairs Vibrant Lettuce Trim Trousers With Velcro Sandals For Summer Stroll In Soho

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Yara Shahidi was all smiles while spending time quality with her mother Keri Shahidi in Soho, New York City on Tuesday. The 22-year-old model and television personality showcased her summer wardrobe with breezy lightweight separates and trendy footwear.

The “Grown-ish” alum strolled through the streets in a simple white T-shirt. Yara teamed the loose-fitting top with yellow trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a lettuce trim throughout and slight flare on the hem.

Yara Shahidi in Soho, New York City on August 16, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

(L-R) Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi out in New York City on August 16, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To stay cool under the warm weather, the entertainer sported a fresh face with no makeup and parted her signature curly tresses in the middle. Yara kept her accessories minimal and only added a gold necklace and a Christian Dior handbag that she kept strapped around her. The “Black-ish” star has continued to make the purse her main statement accessory while out in the Big Apple. Yara’s mother Keri Shahidi was comfy and casual for the mother-daughter outing. She put a sporty spin on a brown linen dress with chunky dad sneakers.

Yara completed her look with a pair of black leather black double-strap sandals. The shoe style featured two thick velcro straps across and was set on a chunky outsole. Velcro sandals like Yara’s are now a high fashion trend. Styling these sporty sandals range far and wide. Clean lines highlight the minimal aesthetic of this silhouette, making them a practical shoe choice for any activity.

Yara Shahidi takes a summer stroll in Soho, New York City on August 16, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” actress has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas.

