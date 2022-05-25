Yara Shahidi Preps For Harvard Graduation In Dior Slingback Pumps With Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Graduation season is here. And it’s Yara Shahidi’s time to shine. On Tuesday, the “Grown-ish” actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as she prepares to graduate from Harvard university.

“Celebrating all week, T Minus one day away from graduation,” she wrote under the upload.

Fans of the young star that grew up on television screens can’t believe she’s all grown up now. Shahidi’s new post was immediately met with tons of congratulations comments from celebrities like Lena Waithe, Viola Davis, Ryan Destiny, Yvonne Orji, Octavia Spencer and so many more. In the photo, the “Black-ish” alum poses alongside her mother Keri Shahidi in a black satin graduation gown. Keri pulled out a fitting ensemble to commence the moment, a long-sleeve maxi dress with black leather boots.

CREDIT: Dior

When it came down to footwear, Shahidi slipped into a luxe shoe style — J’Adior Slingback Pump . The slingback pump is a prime example of Dior’s savoir-faire. Crafted in the Christian Dior Italian ateliers, the silhouette is distinguished by black technical fabric. The two-tone embroidered ‘J’ADIOR’ ribbon is embellished with a flat bow and the 10 cm comma heel offers the final elegant touch for an evening look. Shahidi is a global ambassador for the French label’s women’s fashion and cosmetics.

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” star has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas.

