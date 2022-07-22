Yara Shahidi Spins Preppy Dress Codes With Sheer Details & Heeled Penny Loafers for ‘Good Morning America’ Arrival

Yara Shahidi was perfectly preppy for a recent press event.

The “Grown-ish” actress stepped out in NYC on Wednesday for an appearance on “Good Morning America.” To the morning show, Shahidi donned a preppy look from Thom Browne. She sported a navy blue blazer dress over a sheer white button-down. Her double-breasted blazer had gold buttons and white detailing. Shahidi kept her accessories to a minimum, adding earrings and a few rings to the outfit.

Shahidi exits ‘Good Morning America’ after appearing as a guest on July 20. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Black-ish” alum added a pair of classic penny loafer heels to round out the look. She wore navy and white heels with a pointed toe and gold hardware, matching the rest of her outfit flawlessly. She added gray knee-high socks, with one complete with white stripes.

Shahidi exits ‘Good Morning America’ after appearing as a guest on July 20. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” star has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, monochrome tracksuits and streetwear staples. Never one to shy away from trends, the actress works closely with her stylist Jason Bolden for boundary-pushing looks.

For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas and serving as a global brand ambassadorship for Dior.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Yara Shahidi’s chic style evolution over the years.