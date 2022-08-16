Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho

Yara Shahidi has been enjoying the last few days of the summer in essential warm weather staples. The “Grown-ish” actress made a vibrant style statement while shopping in Soho, New York City on Monday.

The “Black-ish” star looked cool and cozy for the retail therapy excursion. Shahidi wore a yellow jumpsuit that was decorated with a tropical floral print throughout. The statement silhouette had a sharp collar, short sleeves that she kept rolled up and a wide pants leg that was cuffed on the hem. Shahidi opted for minimal accessories and touted a Christian Dior handbag that she wore on her shoulder as well as a few shopping bags.

Yara Shahidi spotted shopping in Soho, New York City on August 15, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The model parted her curly locs in the middle and sported a fresh face with no makeup. Completing Shahidi’s look was a pair of gold metallic slip-on mules. The shoe style gave the illusion of a loafer due to its elongated toe box. The silhouette also included an embellishment on the upper and was set on a small square heel. Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhance your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Related Yara Shahidi Straps Into Chunky Velcro Sandals & Yellow Lettuce Top With Mother Keri Shahidi Julianne Hough Elevates Leather Shorts and Bustier With Sleek Square-Toed Mules Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie Flay Pops in Neon Green Mini Dress & Mules for 'On the Coast' Promo on 'Good Morning America'

Yara Shahidi out shopping in Soho, New York City on August 15, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The entertainer has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, streetwear staples and monochrome tracksuits. Working closely with her stylist Jason Bolden, Shahidi is never afraid to try out trends. For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Yara Shahidi’s chic style evolution over the years.

Slip into a pair of gold mules this summer.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Cymia Slip On Flat Mules, $79.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Bellini Formosa Mule, $50.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Page Slip On Flats, $90 (was $150).