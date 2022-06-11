Wynonna Judd Goes Glam in Surprise Appearance at CMA Festival

Wynonna Judd surprised the crowd with an appearance at the CMA Festival in an all-black ensemble. Fans were delighted to see the megastar sing, looking as vibrant and joyful as ever, especially with the recent passing of her mother, Naomi Judd.

Known for her rebellious style, Wynonna Judd finds a way each time to recreate the color black. In past red carpet appearances, she’s worn corsets and all-lace outfits, with a very Edwardian essence to them, showing how dynamic she can be with the dark shade.

For her CMA Festival performance, Judd went with a glamorous ensemble with different black fabrics that made her signature fiery hair pop. She wore a crocheted poncho, that ended at her forearms. The front of her poncho was assembled down with a dramatic fringe. Underneath her knitted cape, she wore black on black, opting for a velour black jumpsuit with a long sleeve black top underneath. Over her long sleeves, she wore floral and lace fingerless gloves that worked with the theatrical attire.

Wynonna Judd at the 2022 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 10. 2022. CREDIT: MBS/MEGA

Judd’s feather accessory worked well with her hair. She changed up her signature tresses, deciding on straight bangs (perhaps a style ode to her mother, who wore bangs as part of her signature look). Judd went with a glamorous eye look — a stunning smoky eye with long lashes and a pink lip.

Her shoes weren’t visible in photos of the stage, but we’d suggest a black sandal or small pump would work well with the attire. It wouldn’t take away from the wow factor of the poncho, and it would add its own flavor to the bold garment.

Though in the past, Judd has expressed a fondness for bedazzled boots and sneakers — and even had her shoe line several years ago.