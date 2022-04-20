Winnie Harlow Models Puma Swimwear for ‘She Moves Us’ Campaign

Puma has teamed up with Winnie Harlow again to promote their new bodywear and swimwear line. The campaign, “She Moves Us” celebrates women and centers on confidence and boldness.

The line was created with Stichd, which caters to women and girls and includes mix and match tops and bottoms in vibrant colors that are made with sustainable materials.

Winnie Harlow modeling for Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign. CREDIT: MEGA

In one of the campaign photos, Harlow can be seen wearing a black bandeau top with the classic Puma logo at the corner as well as purple and blue straps. On the bottom, she slips into a pair of black drawstring shorts made from recycled polyester. Other silhouettes include a pink padded bra with matching underwear.

Winnie Harlow modelling for Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign. CREDIT: MEGA

In terms of swimwear, Harlow can be seen modeling a red one-piece bathing suit with a scoop neck made from recycled nylon. In the photo, the piece is styled with a pair of matching red headphones, two-layered gold chains, oversized hoop earrings and rings on both of her hands.

Winnie Harlow modelling for Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign. CREDIT: MEGA

In another photo, she is seen wearing a two-piece blue set with high-waisted bottoms and an orange logo printed across the front.

Winnie Harlow modelling for Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign. CREDIT: MEGA

Puma has aimed to bring its top female brand ambassadors together with the new campaign and connects them with female consumers around the world to spark a conversation around issues important to girls and women.

“I hope I am helping to open the door a little further for someone else to get through. My mentors have done that for me and it’s my ambition to do the same for others as I grow in my career. I want to continue to help champion confidence, inclusivity and acceptance,” Harlow noted in a statement.

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June 2020 through a post on Instagram, writing that she chose “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The supermodel also said that her first act with Puma would be to donate products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

