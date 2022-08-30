Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma’s New ‘Forever Luxe’ Collection

Model Winnie Harlow is the new face of Puma’s “Forever Luxe” collection.

She took to Instagram to sport the collection wearing a desert tan activewear set, featuring training leggings and a sports bra. To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of white sneakers.

Harlow accessorized the sportswear with a full set of gold jewelry with a necklace, bracelets, rings, and a pair of diamond studs.

The model kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun styled by Davontae Washington. The celebrity hairstylist has worked on Megan The Stallion and Naomi Campbell. Her makeup was kept simple with golden tones and a mauve lip. The simplistic look was the work of makeup artist Adam Burrell who has worked with Sofia Carson and Khloe Kardashian.

Related Walt 'Clyde' Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch Hugh Jackman Dons Check Navy Suit Jacket & Black Sneakers With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness in Platform Shoes at the U.S. Open Anika Noni Rose Shines In Sparkling Suit With Mesh Corset & Invisible Heels to Sing National Anthem at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The model is an ambassador for Puma and has been pictured in many of the brand’s campaigns in the past like the ‘She Moves Us’ campaign that was released this past April.

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June 2020 through a post on Instagram. She wrote that Puma allowed her “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The supermodel and activewear brand have donated products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

Winnie Harlow is not only heavily involved with the fashion industry, but also with the beauty realm. Harlow came out with her daily skincare line Cay Skin earlier this year. The brand is focused on suncare with SPF-30 in each product. The brand just came out with two new products for their ‘Deepwater’ collection. The line is vegan, cruelty free and silicone free. Cay Skin is available at the brand’s website, and at Sephora online and in-store.

PHOTOS: How Winnie Harlow’s Style Has Evolved Through the Years