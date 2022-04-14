×
Winnie Harlow Is Colorful in Cutout Midi Dress and Orange Sandals on Instagram

By Jacorey Moon
Winnie Harlow will “put you in first-class” with her latest look. The “America’s Next Topmodel” alum shared a video on her Instagram feed that showed her strutting in a vibrant, tropical ensemble.

When it comes to her outfit, Harlow donned a multicolored midi dress that featured cutouts and a lace-up design that felt modern and edgy. The garment also had a plunging neckline, adorned with a silver “W,” and a thigh-high slit for a chic finish.

Accessories-wise, Harlow carried a pink quilted Chanel bag that sashayed beside her. She also wore layered gold necklaces and a stack of matching metallic bracelets coordinated with hoop earrings.

Orange sandals grounded her colorful look. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and incorporated three thin straps across her feet for security but also a stylish flair.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Harlow is known for her trendy and sleek clothing tastes. For example, she recently donned a shimmery gold ensemble by LaQuan Smith that consisted of a bodysuit and matching maxi skirt with mirrored gold heels with chainlink detailing for a radiant outfit at LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter’s pre-Oscars celebration.

Harlow gained notoriety in 2014 when she was a contestant on cycle 21 of “America’s Next Top Model.” Since then, she has gone to star in campaigns for brands like Desigual, Diesel and Puma.

