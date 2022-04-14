Winnie Harlow Is Colorful in Cutout Midi Dress and Orange Sandals on Instagram

Winnie Harlow will “put you in first-class” with her latest look. The “America’s Next Topmodel” alum shared a video on her Instagram feed that showed her strutting in a vibrant, tropical ensemble.

When it comes to her outfit, Harlow donned a multicolored midi dress that featured cutouts and a lace-up design that felt modern and edgy. The garment also had a plunging neckline, adorned with a silver “W,” and a thigh-high slit for a chic finish.

Accessories-wise, Harlow carried a pink quilted Chanel bag that sashayed beside her. She also wore layered gold necklaces and a stack of matching metallic bracelets coordinated with hoop earrings.

Orange sandals grounded her colorful look. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and incorporated three thin straps across her feet for security but also a stylish flair.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Harlow is known for her trendy and sleek clothing tastes. For example, she recently donned a shimmery gold ensemble by LaQuan Smith that consisted of a bodysuit and matching maxi skirt with mirrored gold heels with chainlink detailing for a radiant outfit at LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter’s pre-Oscars celebration.

Harlow gained notoriety in 2014 when she was a contestant on cycle 21 of “America’s Next Top Model.” Since then, she has gone to star in campaigns for brands like Desigual, Diesel and Puma.

Click through the gallery to see Williams’ best street style over the years.

Put on a pair of orange sandals for a pop of color.

CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Elisa Vinyl Sandal, $525.

CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Orange Stretch Heeled Sandals, $890.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Toller Leather Sandal, $118.