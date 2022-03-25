Winnie Harlow Enhances Mom Jeans With Green Corset Top & Bejeweled Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow is a master at elevating a casual look with key elements. On Thursday, the Canadian model stepped out to attend a birthday bash hosted by television personality Savvas Morgan at Limitless Sunset in Los Angeles. The event turned into a star-studded affair as other celebrities like Jeremy Meeks, Evan Ross and Liam Payne also showed face.

For the evening, Harlow donned a vibrant satin green corset top. The garment was complete with contouring seams, underwire cups and double-lined at the torso for extra support.

Winnie Harlow attends birthday bash hosted by Savvas Morgan at Limitless Sunset in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

She teamed her bright top with high-waist mom jeans. To further elevate the moment, Harlow accessorized with green mirror sunglasses that she wore on the bridge of her nose, layered beaded necklaces, several midi rings and a green shoulder bag. She swept her long curly locs to the side and opted for neutral makeup.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s shoes at an event in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, the media personality slipped into a pair of green sandals. The statement silhouette had a thick embellished buckle strap across the toe and small pyramid heel.

Harlow is known for appearance on the 21st cycle of “America’s Next Top Model” and has been modeling ever since, including a role as a Tommy Hilfiger and Puma ambassador. When it comes to her personal style, she has a chameleon-like ability to serve everything from a fully glam red carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and pulls them all off with equal panache. As for footwear, she will likely reach for shiny pumps, strappy sandals, sleek sneakers and towering platforms.

