Winnie Harlow Elevates Risky Mini Dress With Chain Accessories & Satin Sandals at MLB All-Star Week Party

On Monday, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and MLPBA cohosted The Players Party. The marquee private event of MLB All-Star Week was held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles.

The star-studded affair featured an exclusive performance by J Balvin and a surprise set from Travis Scott. Some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports attended such as Offset, Miguel, Kesha, Deshaun Jackson, PJ Tucker, James Harden, Charli D’Amelio, Wale and Odell Beckham Jr.

Winnie Harlow was among the famous bunch. The Canadian supermodel had all eyes on her as she posed for photos on the dark blue carpet. Harlow arrived in a white mini dress that featured a plunging scooped neckline, side cutouts on the hip and near the hem. She accessorized the ensemble with a gold and black chain belt as well as a choker necklace, oversized hoop earrings and a bevy of bracelets.

Winnie Harlow arrives at the Michael Rubin’s MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone for Fanatics

The runway sensation styled her signature dark tresses bone straight and carried her must-have items in a black quilted Chanel bag. Completing Harlow’s look was a pair of black sandals. The sleek style had a satin finish and were set on a triangular heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

