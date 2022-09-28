Winnie Harlow Upgrades Classic Jumpsuit & High Top Sneakers With Leather Trench Coat at WizKid’s Concert in London

Winnie Harlow attended WizKid’s performance on Sept. 27 in London, adding touches of glamor to an activewear look.

The model wore a cream ribbed fitted jumpsuit with a popped collar. She added a gold-linked belt to the one piece. Harlow paired the look with a brown long color blotched leather trench coat with matching buckled gloves. She completed the outfit with a Dior thick gold linked chain and sparkling diamond gold hoops.

Winnie Harlow attends WizKid’s performance at The Roundhouse on Sept. 27, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Harlow slipped on a pair of high-top cream leather sneakers with a zipper.

Harlow kept her dark brown hair down in a natural curly pattern with her makeup kept minimal with a nude cut crease eye look and a nude glossy lip.

The model was in London attending the highly anticipated Burberry Spring 2023 show. Harlow sat front row aside from Normani and Sabrina Sato. She was seen on numerous occasions walking the runway this fashion season including at NYFW’s Tommy Hilfiger and Sergio Hudson shows.

Harlow had the honor of closing the Puma show last week. As the brand’s ambassador, the model was the face of their Forever Luxe collection that launched last month. This collaboration is very true to the model’s casual style as she is always seen in a matching activewear set and a pair of sneakers.

